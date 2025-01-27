Business owner gives tools to man after work van stole in Fort Lauderdale

After a man's work van was stolen in Fort Lauderdale, a fellow business owner saw his story and gave him a much-needed donation.

Keith Carter, owner of Carter Boy Decor, now has some brand new tools under his belt thanks to Rob Reiner, the owner of Ultimate Tools Corp in Pompano Beach, who felt compelled to help Carter.

According to Carter, on Jan. 19, his van, which had over $30,000 worth of tools and equipment, was taken from his driveway near Northwest 21st Court and 28th Terrace

Carter has run his own decor business doing drywall and other restoration work for over 30 years and the theft of his van put a major wrench in his business as he had to start from scratch.

Through word of mouth and digging on his own, Carter was also able to find his van after six days.

He said it was found parked outside an apartment complex in Lauderhill and was taken to a tow yard. The thieves gutted the van's equipment.

Carter is immensely grateful for the donation by Reiner and the folks at Ultimate Tools Corp as it will give him the ability to get back to work.

“My wife was watching NBC6 and you guys were doing a news story, and it caught my attention real quick, and I said, 'We gotta be able to do something,”' Reiner said. "Keith came in the next day and we went through what we could give him and how to use them and put him back in business. Hopefully, it gives him a fresh start and a way to go forward.”

“I’m thankful," Carter said. "I’m putting the pieces together but I owe a lot to these guys for helping me out because they actually gave me all the essentials that I really needed to get started, so that was the main part of this whole journey. I was able to have some stepping blocks to be able to move forward, so I’m very grateful for that.”

As police continue to find those responsible for stealing Carter's van, he said detectives dusted the van for fingerprints.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.