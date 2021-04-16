Businesses Look Forward to First Weekend in Miami-Dade Without Covid Curfew

It's the first weekend without a curfew in Miami-Dade County, and bar and restaurant employees are hoping the change will bring back business lost during the pandemic.

Video posted on Only in Dade shows a long line of people waiting to get into Sandbar Sports Grill in Coconut Grove Thursday night. The bar opened for the first time this week, a year since the pandemic it shut down.

"When this whole thing hit, I was broke, so it's beautiful," said Shawn Davis, who worked as a server for four years.

On Monday, Miami-Dade County relaxed restrictions that were put in place a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping the midnight curfew and allowing businesses and restaurants to operate at 100% capacity.

Additionally, senior centers can reopen and capacity at childcare centers can double. Public areas like parks and playgrounds are also open.

For the restaurant and bar industry, which was hit especially hard, the easing of restrictions is monumental.

"It's been busy nonstop," Davis said.

Davis said at first reopening this week was overwhelming, in what seems to be first phase of post-pandemic life.

"When you see the money that we’re making from this, it’s absolutely amazing," Davis said. "It's a blessing."

