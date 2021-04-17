Businesses, Nightclubs Breathing Sigh of Relief After Miami-Dade County Weekend Curfew Lifted

Romain Zago is the owner of Mynt Lounge and Myn-Tu Restaurant on Collins Avenue in South Beach.

Zago says he’s breathing a sigh of relief now that Miami-Dade County’s midnight curfew has been lifted.

“People are happy,” Zago said. “People are celebrating. They’ve been away for so long. It’s like they discovered Disneyland.”

The celebration is being felt at other businesses too.

LIV nightclub and E11EVEN Miami had long lines outside Friday night.

On Monday, Miami-Dade County lifted its emergency order mandating a midnight curfew.

Zago says the curfew nearly killed both his businesses.

“It was very very hard because we were literally getting customers at 10:30,11,” Zago said.

“They would stay an hour and leave, but the revenue was very minimum.”

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the decision to relax restrictions was based on data.

She said hospitalizations, positivity rates, and deaths have gone down in the county.

But even so, Zago says he’s being extra careful.

“We are planning one day at a time, not too much ahead,” he said.