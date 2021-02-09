Calle Ocho Music Festival, Carnaval on the Mile Cancelled Due to Pandemic

The Calle Ocho Music Festival and Carnaval on the Mile have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers said.

"It is disappointing that this will be the second year in a row without a Calle Ocho Music Festival, but public health is the priority," said Jorge Fernandez, president of Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, which produces the event.

Both Calle Ocho and Carnaval on the Mile are expected to return in March 2022.

"The pandemic has affected the ability to carry out our largest special event fundraising initiatives," Fernandez said. "But we have made a promise to the community."

The Calle Ocho Music Festival was the first major event to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.