Coral Gables

Calle Ocho Music Festival, Carnaval on the Mile Cancelled Due to Pandemic

GETTY IMAGES

The Calle Ocho Music Festival and Carnaval on the Mile have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers said.

"It is disappointing that this will be the second year in a row without a Calle Ocho Music Festival, but public health is the priority," said Jorge Fernandez, president of Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, which produces the event.

Both Calle Ocho and Carnaval on the Mile are expected to return in March 2022.

Local

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

Miami Beach to Resume Free Trolley Service on Feb. 15th

Miami-Dade County 3 hours ago

Police Trying to ID Man Found Dead in Trash Fire in Miami-Dade

"The pandemic has affected the ability to carry out our largest special event fundraising initiatives," Fernandez said. "But we have made a promise to the community."

The Calle Ocho Music Festival was the first major event to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Coral Gables
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us