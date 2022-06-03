Cancellations, Delays Increase at South Florida Airports Ahead of Impending Storm

South Florida airports are seeing a growing number of flights being delayed and canceled due to the impending impacts of Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

Miami International Airport is reporting 47 cancellations and 133 delays as of Friday morning. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is reporting 14 cancellations and 18 delays.

More cancellations are expected throughout Friday and Saturday as the system moves closer to the state of Florida.

All of South Florida is now under a Tropical Storm Warning. A Flood Watch is also in effect for coastal Miami-Dade and a Flood Advisory for Broward.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The impacts for Friday and Saturday include heavy rainfall leading to flooding and gusty winds. Rainfall amounts of 4-8” are possible with isolated amounts close to 12”.