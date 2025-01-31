Captain of American Airlines jet in deadly DC midair crash had studied in Florida

The captain of the American Airlines jet involved in the tragic collision with an Army helicopter in Washington D.C. had studied in Florida on his journey to becoming a pilot.

Jonathan Campos, 34, was captaining the plane that was carrying 60 passengers and three other crew members when there was a collision with an Army helicopter carrying three soldiers collided in midair Wednesday night.

There were no survivors.

Campos' aunt, Beverly Lane, told The New York Times that Campos had wanted to be a pilot since the age of 3.

“I think he wanted to be free, and be able to fly and soar like a bird,” Lane said.

She told the newspaper she talked with Campos on Wednesday, just before the fateful flight. He told her he was looking forward to an upcoming Caribbean cruise with family.

Campos was a 2015 graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he studied Aeronautical Science, according to the university.

"Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Captain Jonathan Campos (Aeronautical Science,'15)," the university said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family and the families and loved ones of all impacted by this tragic accident."

Epic Flight Academy in New Smyrna Beach also confirmed to NBC affiliate WESH that Campos received training to become a certified flight instructor at their school.