Car Catches Fire After Morning Crash in SW Miami-Dade

Crews rushed to put out a massive fire early Monday morning after a car crash in southwest Miami-Dade.

The fire took place just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Miller Drive and Southwest 132nd Avenue.

Police have not released details on what caused the crash at this time.

Witnesses said the driver of the car died in the crash, but that has not been confirmed by police at this time.

