Car Crashes Into Power Pole in Opa-locka

Crews spent much of Tuesday morning cleaning up a crash that took place in Opa-locka where a car struck a power pole.

The crash took place just after 4:40 a.m. near the 100 block of Ali Baba Avenue, where the car reportedly struck the pole during the rollover crash.

A female who was inside the car was reportedly unresponsive and had to be air transported to the hospital. Police have not released her identity at this time.

Florida Power and Light crews were on the scene to repair damage to the pole and lines that had fallen onto the street. Offiicals did not release information on how many customers may be without power during repairs.