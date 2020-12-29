Car Fire After Crash Closes Several Lanes of Palmetto Expressway

A morning crash that led to a massive car fire caused a traffic nightmare on a major Miami-Dade roadway.

Chopper 6 was over the scene along the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 154th Street, where at least four vehicles could be seen with damage from the apparent crash.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say a Ford sedan was traveling in the northbound lanes when it lost control and collided with the median wall, sending it over the wall and colliding with the three other cars involved who were traveling in the southbound lanes.

One of the vehicles was engulfed in flames, causing all southbound lanes and two northbound lanes to be closed as a result.

Several people inside the vehicles suffered non-life threatening injuries and were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time with delays stretching for miles in both directions.

