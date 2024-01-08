Broward County

Body discovered inside car found submerged in Tamarac canal: BSO

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities were investigating after a car was found submerged in a canal in Tamarac with a person's body inside on Monday.

The discovery was made in the area of Southgate Boulevard and University Drive.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials confirmed deputies and the dive team responded around noon and found the submerged car.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a deceased person was inside, officials said.

Traffic homicide detectives responded to investigate. No other information was immediately known.

