Car owner exchanges gunfire with would-be catalytic converter thieves in Miami-Dade: Police

A car owner who came across thieves who were trying to steal his catalytic converter exchanged gunfire with the suspects in a Miami-Dade neighborhood early Wednesday, police said.

The incident unfolded shortly before 5 a.m. at a community in the 8100 block of Northwest 8th Street.

Miami-Dade Police Det. Andre Martin said a resident was in his home when he heard power tools in the parking lot.

The resident saw two people under his vehicle trying to remove the catalytic converter, so he armed himself and confronted the suspects, Martin said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There was an exchange on gunfire, and the two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, Martin said.

"At this time we do not belive anyone was injured in this incident," Martin said. "But our investigators are working to determine all of the facts in this case."

Doorbell camera video showed two men lurking around and eventually crouching under the car. Another camera showed the men running away followed by what sounds like a gunshot.

The men didn't get away with anything from the victim's car, but detectives are checking if any other cars were hit as another man who lives in the area said someone stole the catalytic converter from his wife's car early Wednesday.

Martin also encouraged residents to not engage with suspects.

"If you witness a crime we encourage you not to engage with the subjects, please call the police and we will be there to assist you in this situation as fast as we can," he said.