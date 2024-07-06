Car crashes

Man dies in Cooper City crash that split car in half

Sheridan Street was shut down between University Drive and Douglas Road, authorities said. University Drive remained open

By Briana Trujillo

A man died in a crash that left the vehicle cut in half in Cooper City early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at Sheridan Street and N University Drive, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

"On scene, deputies located the car split in half," the sheriff's office said.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to authorities.

"The westbound and eastbound lanes of Sheridan Street between Pine Island Road and University Drive are expected to be shut down for several hours due to the traffic crash investigation. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes," the sheriff's office said.

University Drive remained open.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Pembroke Pines police were the first to respond to the incident, but later said the Broward County Sheriff's Office would take the lead in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

