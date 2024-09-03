Miami international airport

Cargo worker at Miami International Airport hospitalized after being hit by forklift

Officials at MIA said the incident involved a LATAM Cargo employee, and that the incident didn't happen near a passenger gate

A cargo worker at Miami International Airport was hospitalized after they were accidentally stuck by a forklift Tuesday morning.

Officials at MIA said the incident involved a LATAM Cargo employee, and that the incident didn't happen near a passenger gate.

A NBC6 camera captured the employee being airlifted to a local hospital.

The employee's identity and condition were unknown.

