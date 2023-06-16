Broward

Caribbean-American Heritage Month kicks off with celebration of film

Some of the finest artists from our island neighbors are coming to this year's Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.

By Chernéy Amhara

NBC Universal, Inc.

This weekend the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, or FLIFF, will be sharing stories through the lens of our island neighbors, allowing communities across South Florida to celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month through film.

FLIFF Senior Program Director Bonnie Adams said there are 13 films on slate at Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale, adding that audiences will be able to experience everything from the beauty of the Caribbean Sea, to the voices of its people.

“This is paradise is shot in Eleuthera,” said Bahamian film maker Kareem Mortimer, one of the featured film makers. “I am so blessed to be Bahamian, I feel it’s an honor and  we don’t choose our birth but that’s how I see the world and so that’s why I want to base most of my film’s there.”

Ahead of the 38th annual International Film Festival in November, the group has beefed up specialty events which led to the Caribbean Film Festival.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“A lot of the time people use the Caribbean as a backdrop for other stories,” said Mortimer. “This is a very unique opportunity to see how the culture and how the people really are infused in cinema and I think it’s time to see that.”

Adams told NBC6 to expect a diverse range of country ties and genres during the film festival.

“That’s why I was so excited about finding the films from Saint Vincent,” said Adams. “Their film festival decided to partner with us and all their filmmakers are young and passionate, and telling stories about where they live.”

Local

Miami 15 hours ago

Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami

Juneteenth 17 hours ago

Juneteenth in South Florida: What events are taking place to honor the holiday

The Caribbean Film Festival begins Friday and runs through Sunday at Savor Cinema. For tickets and more information visit: https://www.fliff.com/

This article tagged under:

BrowardFort LauderdaleCaribbeanFilm
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us