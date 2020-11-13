Carjacking Suspect Dies While Fleeing Police Following Car Chase in Doral

An alleged carjacker died Friday after being chased by police and fleeing into a lake in Doral, officials said Friday.

The incident began around 2: 30 a.m. , when a Doral officer identified the stolen car and began following it.

The car turned southbound on Northwest 94th Avenue from Northwest 25th Street, heading down a dead end.

When the driver reached the end of the street, he allegedly fled from the vehicle and jumped into a lake behind some warehouses in the area.

Police say he never resurfaced. Miami-Dade police dive units discovered his body around 9 a.m.

Miami-Dade police will be taking over the investigation.

