coronavirus

Carnival Cruise Line Suspends Cruises Until June Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Getty Images

Carnival Cruise Line has suspended all cruise departures in North America until June, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its no-sail order to include all cruise ships.

The Miami-based cruise giant announced ships would be able to set sail as early as June 27th.

In a statement, Carnival says it is currently focused on caring for those crew members who remain on board ships, while working to bring non-essential crews home.

Local

Lauderdale Lakes 4 hours ago

Armed Man Tried to Rob Elderly Women Returning From Grocery Store: BSO

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Miami-Dade to Start At-Home Coronavirus Testing for Some Residents Tuesday

“We are actively engaged with the industry and our stakeholders on additional protocols that we will be implementing when we resume service,” the company says.

Last week, a Carnival owned ship carrying at least a dozen people who tested positive for COVID-19 docked at Port Miami.

Officials said the process of disembarking passengers would take several days.

The CDC’s extended order, which went into effect last Thursday, prevents cruise ships from operating in U.S. waters, and requires cruise lines to develop plans that address the virus.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCarnivalCenter for Disease ControlCarnival Corp.carnival cruise line
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us