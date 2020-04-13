Carnival Cruise Line Suspends Cruises Until June Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Carnival Cruise Line has suspended all cruise departures in North America until June, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its no-sail order to include all cruise ships.

The Miami-based cruise giant announced ships would be able to set sail as early as June 27th.

In a statement, Carnival says it is currently focused on caring for those crew members who remain on board ships, while working to bring non-essential crews home.

“We are actively engaged with the industry and our stakeholders on additional protocols that we will be implementing when we resume service,” the company says.

Last week, a Carnival owned ship carrying at least a dozen people who tested positive for COVID-19 docked at Port Miami.

Officials said the process of disembarking passengers would take several days.

The CDC’s extended order, which went into effect last Thursday, prevents cruise ships from operating in U.S. waters, and requires cruise lines to develop plans that address the virus.