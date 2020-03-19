Cash Not Accepted on Florida’s Turnpike Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Drivers using Florida’s Turnpike will have to find a different way to pay if they planned on using cash as the state looks to prevent the spread of the ongoing coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Transportation and the Turnpike Enterprise group announced that all cash tolls would be suspended starting at noon Thursday, adding that tolls still would be charged but would be collected either through the Sunpass system or by plate.

Customers will still be able to use the pay by coin lanes, according to the state, but no attendants would be there for assistance.

The changes are expected to stay for at least several weeks as state officials did not give a timetable for how long they will last.

FDOT officials have suspended tolls before during state emergencies, including suspending all tolls on the Turnpike and other roadways last September in the week that followed Hurricane Dorian.