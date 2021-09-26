National Hurricane Center

Category 4 Hurricane Sam Continues Strengthening, But Intensity to Vary: Forecasters

The storm, which strengthened to a Category 4 on Saturday, is not projected to hit land as of Sunday

Hurricane Sam continues strengthening as a Category 4 storm Sunday, but forecasters said the system could fluctuate in strength over the next day or so as it churns far from land over the Atlantic Ocean.

Sam was centered about 880 miles (1,415 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

Forecasters said Sam had maximum sustained winds around 150 mph (240 kph). Wind speeds were expected to vary in intensity over the next day or so, followed by some slow weakening.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, however swells from Hurricane Sam could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week, officials said.

