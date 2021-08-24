CBP Investigate Reports of Migrants Onshore Near Crandon Park

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents are investigating reports of a large group of migrants onshore Tuesday off Crandon Park.

Footage from Chopper 6 shows officers pulling a group of people from a vessel onto a Miami-Dade Police boat. It's unclear how many people were on that vessel.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Another officer told NBC 6 at the scene that a search is underway for two to three people who made it to the beach.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.