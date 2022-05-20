Ceiling Collapses, Causing Damage to Coin Laundry Inside Miami Strip Mall

Owners are working to clean up the scene where a ceiling collapsed early Friday morning at a coin laundry in a Miami strip mall.

Crews arrived at the scene of the EG2 Coin Laundry, located at 4731 West Flagler Street, after the collapse in the back of the business.

The owners of the business said they were alerted after the alarm started going off around 2:30 a.m., at which point they arrived and found the damage.

No injuries were reported as the business was closed at the time of the collapse.

Police have not released any information and have not determined if it was caused by the strong storms that came through the area.