Miami

Ceiling Collapses, Causing Damage to Coin Laundry Inside Miami Strip Mall

Crews arrived at the scene of the EG2 Coin Laundry, located at 4731 West Flagler Street, after the ceiling collapsed in the back of the business

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Owners are working to clean up the scene where a ceiling collapsed early Friday morning at a coin laundry in a Miami strip mall.

Crews arrived at the scene of the EG2 Coin Laundry, located at 4731 West Flagler Street, after the collapse in the back of the business.

The owners of the business said they were alerted after the alarm started going off around 2:30 a.m., at which point they arrived and found the damage.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No injuries were reported as the business was closed at the time of the collapse.

Police have not released any information and have not determined if it was caused by the strong storms that came through the area.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami Fire Rescueroof collapse
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us