Celebrate National Cuban Sandwich Day Monday With Deals Across South Florida

Monday is a day foodies have been waiting for: National Cuban Sandwich Day takes place and brings the mouth-watering treat into the spotlight!

Here are some locations across South Florida offering deals Monday.

David’s Café Pop Up at Shelborne South Beach

This lobby pop-up café serves its Cuban Sandwich ($14) for lunch, with ham, pork, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread. Customers can enjoy a variety of other Cuban treats, and can pair their Cuban Sandwich with cafecito at 1801 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

Café Americano

Known for it’s American comfort food with a Latin twist, the restaurant will be serving up their classic Cuban Sandwich ($18) all day long. Guests can pair this signature sandwich with a side of fries or a salad at either 1144 Ocean Drive or1776 Collins Ave in Miami Beach.

Beach Bar at Newport Pier

Known for their blend of American classics, fresh seafood, made-to-order sushi and hand-crafted cocktails, guests can commemorate this foodie holiday with one of Beach Bars’ most popular classic sandwiches. Diners can indulge in the Beach Bar Cuban ($16) at 16501 Collins Ave. in Sunny Isles Beach.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

In celebration of National Cuban Sandwich Day,Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar Fort Lauderdale will be offering $5 full-size Cuban sandwiches with plantain chips for takeout, delivery, and bar dining. Quantities are limited at 800 E Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.