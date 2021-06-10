Celebrating Pride Month in South Florida: What You Need to Know

In commemoration of the New York Stonewall Riots of 1969, June has been designated as Pride Month. The riots served as a catalyst to the fight for the civil rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. In 1970, just one year after the riots, LGBTQIA+ members and activists across the U.S. began to organize marches in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco to remember the injustices of Stonewall. The marches and parades spread to cities throughout the United States to celebrate the gay community.

After a tumultuous year of COVID-19 and virtual events, Pride festivities are finally returning to South Florida. Here are just some of the many events going on in South Florida for Pride Month and how you can take part in the festivities.

Biscayne Park Pride

When: Saturday, June 12th, at 1 p.m.

Where: ED Burke Recreation Center at the corner of 113 St. and 9th Ave.

This year marks the 2nd annual Biscayne Pride Parade. Decorate your bikes and cars, and join your community at ED Burke Recreation Center at 1 p.m. for a family-friendly parade and celebrate love and equality! The caravan departs at 1:43 p.m. sharp, so don't be late.

Miami Beach Pride Bar Crawl

When: Wednesday, June 16th, at 7 p.m.

Where: The crawl will visit Gaythering, Axel South Beach, Nathan's Bar, Palace Bar, Twist

Purchase one ticket to enter the crawl and get one free drink at each bar. That is five drinks for just $25 dollars. Additional food discounts at select bars for all ticket holders will be provided along with the chance to enter to win a grand prize which includes hotel stays, dinners, bars tabs, and VIP bottle service at each of the neighborhood bars for a value of over $1,200.

Wynwood Pride

When: Friday, June 18th, from 5 p.m. – 3 a.m. and Saturday June 19th, from 12 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Where: The Oasis Wynwood at 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

The weekend-long celebration will feature a massive neighborhood-wide plan that puts a spotlight on Wynwood businesses as well as an incredible kick-off event featuring performances by Pop singer Charli XCX and appearances by RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Kandy Muse, celebrity hosts and more!

Stonewall Pride Parade & Festival

When: Sunday, June 19th, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 2200 Wilton Drive in Wilton Manors

This incredible event, which usually attracts more than 30,000 attendees, is returning for a one-day event starting with a street festival with music and vendors at 3 p.m. followed by a twilight parade at 7 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Out of the Darkness, Into the Light." Admission is $5 and will feature a variety of entertainment on six stages as well as the festival marketplace.

NBC 6 meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin will be a co-grand marshal for the event.

I’m so honored to announce I will be co-grand marshal of Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride on Saturday, June 19th. Festival starts at 3pm. Parade is at 7pm. @WiltonManorsCty @nbc6 @NBC6intheMix pic.twitter.com/WoYQmBGV2K — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) June 9, 2021

CommuniTea Dance 2021

When: Saturday, June 26th, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Communitea Dance at the Arsht Center is returning to South Florida with a new in-person experience at the Ziff Ballet Opera House. The event will feature a star-studded cast of South Florida-based LGBTQ+ artists, including superstar DJ Citizen Jane, choreographers Alaina Andersen of the Miami City Ballet and Randolph Ward, the creative director of RTW Dance Productions.

Pride Month at Pérez Art Museum Miami

When: Thursday, June 24th, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Pérez Art Museum Miami at 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132

This year, the Pérez Art Museum is hosting a Pride Month Film special showcasing a selection of films curated by Miami-based artist Thom Wheeler Castillo. These films will be screened on loop in the PAMM Auditorium and will focus on themes such as history, joyful camp, loss and love.

The PAMM will also be holding weekly Pride-focused tours through to September 2021. These will be host a maximum of 9 people per tour and are being held on Thursdays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 3 p.m. The tours will take you on a guided visit highlighting works across various exhibitions by LGBTQIA+ identifying artists or that focus on the LGBTQIA+ community.

