Central Florida Deputy Runs Over Beachgoer Lying on Sand

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the call came as Deputy Todd Brien was on patrol at St. Pete Beach on Wednesday

A sheriff deputy ran over a beachgoer who was lying on the sand in a Florida beach as he was trying to drive away to check on a 911 hangup call.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the call came as Deputy Todd Brien was on patrol at St. Pete Beach on Wednesday.

Brien got into his Chevrolet Tahoe sheriff's vehicle and ran over a 23-year-old woman who was lying on her back, driving over her right side and mid to upper back area. She was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff's office continues to investigate.

