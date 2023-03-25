Central Florida Woman Suffering From Dementia Found Safe by Python Hunters Near Coral Gables

A woman from central Florida who suffers from dementia and went missing earlier this week was found hundreds of miles away in Miami-Dade County.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports 75-year-old Darlene Peck went missing from her home Tuesday in the city of Umatilla in Marion County. Her husband said he came home and did not find her, later alerting deputies and letting them know of her condition.

Peck's vehicle was spotted in the Coral Gables area on Wednesday and she was later found by python hunters in the area.

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies said Peck is in good health and was returned to her family.