EXTREME HEAT

Certain medications can make you more vulnerable to extreme heat. Here's what to look out for

Some prescriptions may reduce the body’s ability to maintain a safe core temperature.

By Lorena Inclán

Getty Images

South Florida is experiencing record-high temperatures this summer, and prolonged exposure to the heat can lead to heat-related illnesses.

The medications you take may make you even more vulnerable to the heat, doctors say.

“I haven’t been well lately with the heat and everything. I have a little blood pressure machine at home, so I’ve been trying to take it myself,” Charlie Borgida said.

Borgida visited a doctor to seek help after he didn't feel like himself in the heat, he said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The staff at Chen Senior Medical Center Pembroke Pines are used to visits for heat-related illness during the summer months, but there’s an extra layer of concern for patients on medications when the temperatures become extreme.

“When we’re exposed to heat it’s supposed to kind of leave our body by evaporating, but when we’re on medications like diuretics, which is like water pills to help you lose some of that water, or you’re on high blood pressure medication and those vessels that we normally have in our arms are not able to release the heat,” Chen Senior Medical Center's Dr. Rosemarie Goris-Hernandez said.

Not only can extreme temperatures make certain medications lose potency if left in cars or mailboxes, but for those on certain common prescriptions, the drug itself may reduce the body’s ability to maintain a safe core temperature.

Local

Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez 16 hours ago

Read the full statement by MDPD director Freddy Ramirez, wife following his suicide attempt

North Perry Airport 21 hours ago

Pilot, passenger identified in fatal North Perry plane crash: What we know about the deadly ‘discovery flight'

“You tend to accumulate more of that heat maybe not have the typical sweating sensation that you might have normally so you’re retaining more of that and that can cause your system to start shutting down,” said Dr. Goris-Hernandez.

Some medications that may interact with heat include:

  • Antidepressants
  • Anticholinergics
  • Heart medications
  • Anti-psychotics
  • Central nervous system medications
  • Insulin

Borgida says the heat has already changed his routine - at least until temperatures cool down.

“I play golf three mornings a week and we have to get finished by about 9:30 because it just gets too hot too soon,” he said.

There are precautions you can take to stay safe in the heat, whether or not you are taking a medication that can make you more vulnerable, Dr. Goris-Hernandez says.

“Make sure you keep yourself hydrated, stay indoors when there’s heat advisories especially, if you’re on medication for your diabetes or hypertension, like I said, heart medication,” she said.

This article tagged under:

EXTREME HEATSouth FloridaHealth & ScienceMedicineprescription drugs
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us