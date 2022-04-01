Character Greetings Returning to Disney World Later This Month

Park-goers hoping to get a hug from Mickey Mouse will soon get their chance again as traditional character greetings are set to return at Disney World.

The Orlando attraction is joining California's Disneyland and the Disney Cruise Line in bringing back the up-close character greetings on April 18, the company announced Thursday.

The coronavirus pandemic put character greetings on a hiatus and when they returned, guests were kept at a distance.

Not all locations will be available immediately, but plans are to reopen them in phases throughout the spring and early summer.

"During the past two years, we’ve taken a very gradual, intentional approach to health and safety protocols," the company said in a blog post. "Recent trends and guidance have provided opportunities for us to bring back some of our most beloved magic, like character greetings and dining experiences."