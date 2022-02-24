Cheerleading Coach Arrested After Sending Explicit Texts to Teen Girl: Police

A cheerleading coach at a Palm Beach County high school was arrested after police said she sent explicit text messages to a 14-year-old girl and tried to meet up with the teen.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 27-year-old Kassidy Sottilare was booked into jail Wednesday morning on several charges, including an offense against a student by an authority figure, traveling to meet a minor and driving with a suspended license.

According to an arrest report, Sottilare was a volunteer cheerleading coach at Boynton Beach Community High School when she sent a friend request on Instagram to the 14-year-old female student and a message saying she wanted to "spoil and [EXPLETIVE] with her."

After the student and her mother notified police on Tuesday, detectives posed as the teen and messaged with Sottilare, who talked about smoking and that she knows what girls like, how they like it and where the right spots are," according to the report.

Boynton Beach Police set up a sting operation and told Sottilare to meet there, where she was eventually taken into custody.

Sottilare allegedly told police she had a "romantic connection" to the victim, knew she was 14 and admitted to texting her and traveling to pick her up.

The School District of Palm Beach County said Sottilare was a data processor for the Palm Beach Virtual School and was previously at several elementary schools in the county. She's now under investigation from the Department of Professional Standards.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Sottilare's bond was set at $40,000 during a Wednesday court hearing and she was ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 or drive unless she had a valid license. Investigators are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone who may be a victim to call police.