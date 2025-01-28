Child, 5, identified as 4th victim killed in Key West apartment fire

A 5-year-old child has been identified as the fourth victim killed in a fire at a family's Key West apartment last week.

Sadrac Decimy, 5, died at Kendall Regional Hospital on Saturday morning, Key West Fire Department officials said Tuesday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Three other victims - 7-year-old Dave Decimy and his parents, 41-year-old Jean Decimy and 38-year-old Evelyn Pierre, were also killed in the fire that broke out late Thursday.

The couple's two other children, a 14-year-old and another 5-year-old, survived the fire.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The fire happened at an apartment complex at 1010 Emma Street in Key West's Bahama Village.

Officials said the fire was contained to a single unit at the complex.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.