Child, 5, identified as 4th victim killed in Key West apartment fire

A 5-year-old child has been identified as the fourth victim killed in a fire at a family's Key West apartment last week.

Sadrac Decimy, 5, died at Kendall Regional Hospital on Saturday morning, Key West Fire Department officials said Tuesday.

Three other victims - 7-year-old Dave Decimy and his parents, 41-year-old Jean Decimy and 38-year-old Evelyn Pierre, were also killed in the fire that broke out late Thursday.

The couple's two other children, a 14-year-old and another 5-year-old, survived the fire.

The fire happened at an apartment complex at 1010 Emma Street in Key West's Bahama Village.

Officials said the fire was contained to a single unit at the complex.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

