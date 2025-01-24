Key West

Key West fire leaves 3 dead, including boy, and more kids injured: Authorities

The survivors of the fire that broke out at 1010 Emma Street are a 14-year-old and two 5-year-olds, authorities said.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were killed in a fire late Thursday in Key West that sent three other children to the hospital, according to authorities.

The survivors of the fire that broke out at 1010 Emma Street in Bahama Village are a 14-year-old and two 5-year-olds, the Key West police and fire department said. Their exact conditions were not known.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the blaze, including the potential cause of the fire.

Video published in a local newspaper show several people gathered as the residence burned in the background.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

