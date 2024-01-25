North Miami Beach

Child airlifted to hospital after reported stabbing at North Miami Beach High School

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a major police presence at the school on Northeast 167th Street

A child was airlifted to the hospital after a reported stabbing at North Miami Beach High School Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed they responded to a call in the area of the school and were airlifting a pediatric trauma alert patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Officers could be seen closing off a sports field with yellow crime scene tape.

NBC6 reached out to Miami-Dade Schools Police for more information and were waiting to hear back.

