Child airlifted to hospital after reported stabbing at North Miami Beach High School

A child was airlifted to the hospital after a reported stabbing at North Miami Beach High School Thursday afternoon.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a major police presence at the school on Northeast 167th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed they responded to a call in the area of the school and were airlifting a pediatric trauma alert patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Officers could be seen closing off a sports field with yellow crime scene tape.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6 reached out to Miami-Dade Schools Police for more information and were waiting to hear back.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.