A child was among three people hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in northwest Miami-Dade Monday.

The fire happened at a home in the 1600 block of Northwest 123rd Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the child was airlifted to a local hospital, while two adults were transported by ground to local hospitals. Their exact conditions were unknown.

Officials said the fire was quickly brought under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.