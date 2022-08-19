Coconut Creek

Child Dies After Being Pulled From Lake in Coconut Creek

A 3-year-old boy died Friday after he was pulled from a lake in a Coconut Creek neighborhood, police said.

First responders arrived before 6:30 p.m. at the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek Police said.

Paramedics gave the boy CPR after a neighbor pulled him out of the water, police said. He was then transported to Broward Health, where he died.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. The boy wasn't identified.

