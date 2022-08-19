Child Dies After Being Pulled From Lake in Coconut Creek

A 3-year-old boy died Friday after he was pulled from a lake in a Coconut Creek neighborhood, police said.

First responders arrived before 6:30 p.m. at the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek Police said.

Paramedics gave the boy CPR after a neighbor pulled him out of the water, police said. He was then transported to Broward Health, where he died.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. The boy wasn't identified.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.