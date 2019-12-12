missing child

Child Missing Out of Lee County May Be in Hialeah: FDLE

FDLE

An 8-month-old child missing out of Southwest Florida may be in the Hialeah area, law enforcement officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for Bella Giorgi, who was last seen Wednesday in the 20000 block of Ardore Lane in Estero.

The child is in the company of 32-year-old Stephanie Giorgi, and they may be traveling in a 2015 white Chrysler 200 with Florida tag number NEVF48.

Bella is a white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She's 2-foot-4 and is 22 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the FDLE, the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or call 911.

