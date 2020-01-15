Fort Lauderdale

Boy Rushed to Hospital After Shooting Himself in Leg Inside Car: Fort Lauderdale Police

Fire Rescue crews say the 7-year-old was shot outside a Winn-Dixie located off 3260 Davie Boulevard

WTVJ-TV

A 7-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police said he shot himself in the leg outside a Fort Lauderdale supermarket Wednesday morning.

The boy was shot outside a Winn-Dixie located at 3260 Davie Boulevard and rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, Fort Lauderdale Police said.

Officials said it appeared the boy shot himself with a firearm that had been left in a vehicle.

Footage showed investigators at the scene with the car closed off by police caution tape.

No other information was immediately known.

