Boy Rushed to Hospital After Shooting Himself in Leg Inside Car: Fort Lauderdale Police

A 7-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police said he shot himself in the leg outside a Fort Lauderdale supermarket Wednesday morning.

The boy was shot outside a Winn-Dixie located at 3260 Davie Boulevard and rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, Fort Lauderdale Police said.

Officials said it appeared the boy shot himself with a firearm that had been left in a vehicle.

Footage showed investigators at the scene with the car closed off by police caution tape.

No other information was immediately known.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates