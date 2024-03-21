Pompano Beach

Child wounded in shooting in Pompano Beach: BSO

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A child was rushed to the hospital Thursday after a shooting in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's deputies responded after 6:35 p.m. to a report of a shooting near the 1700 block of Northwest 4th Street.

There, they found a child with a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed the child to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. BSO has not said whether they were looking for a suspect or have one in custody.

Deputies have not released any information on the child.

