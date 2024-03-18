Miami Gardens

Child struck and killed by SUV while running across Miami Gardens street: Police

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Northwest 183rd Street.

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A child has died after they were struck and killed by an SUV while running across a Miami Gardens street Monday morning, police said.

Miami Gardens Police said the driver of a black Honda Pilot was in the center lane of the roadway when the juvenile ran across the street and was struck.

The child was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

The driver immediately stopped and stayed at the scene, police said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the Honda stopped at the scene with apparent front end damage.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami Gardens
