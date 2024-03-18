Child struck and killed by SUV while running across Miami Gardens street: Police

A child has died after they were struck and killed by an SUV while running across a Miami Gardens street Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the 4500 block of Northwest 183rd Street.

Miami Gardens Police said the driver of a black Honda Pilot was in the center lane of the roadway when the juvenile ran across the street and was struck.

The child was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The driver immediately stopped and stayed at the scene, police said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the Honda stopped at the scene with apparent front end damage.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.