Child who accidentally shot herself in Miami-Dade is out of the hospital

The child who accidentally shot herself in the hand with her relative's unattended gun over the weekend is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

The 3-year-old girl's grandmother confirmed Tuesday that the child is doing well and is now with her mother.

The incident happened Saturday night at the family's home in Miami-Dade. Surveillance video showed the moments the girl picked the gun up from the couch. She then accidentally shoots herself in the hand, and family members can be seen panicking and screaming.

Orlando Young, 23, was arrested on charges of child neglect with great bodily harm. According to police, he got distracted while watching a football game and momentarily left his gun unattended.

Two accidental shootings involving children in South Florida happened within days of each other. A 10-year-old boy died Monday in North Miami after he accidentally shot himself.

“Safety is paramount," said gunfire safety expert Carlos Gutierrez. “We have to, as gun owners, be responsible. That’s where the term responsible gun owner comes from.”

To prevent these tragedies, the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Injury, Violence and Poison Prevention has these tips for gun owners: