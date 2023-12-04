Chilling crime scene photos released in case of 13-year-old accused of mom's murder in Hialeah

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has released photos of the crime scene where a 13-year-old boy was accused of stabbing his mother to death in Hialeah back in October.

Several photos released Monday show the knife used to kill 39-year-old Irina Garcia, covered in blood. Two other photos captured from a nearby baby monitor show Garcia holding her newborn daughter, and then her son, Derek Rosa, later standing over her the night of the killing.

Another photo shows Rosa posing with what appears to be blood on his hand. It's reportedly the same photo Rosa allegedly sent to a friend after the killing.

Rosa, an 8th grader at iMater Academy in Hialeah, was arrested on a murder charge in the Oct. 12 killing of his mother. He's being charged as an adult and is currently being held at the Metro West Detention Center.

Hialeah Police officials said the incident happened at an apartment complex at 211 West 79th Place.

Officers responded to the address after receiving a call from the teen telling them he'd just murdered his mother, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the 39-year-old woman dead in her bedroom next to a crib with a 14-day-old baby that was unharmed.

On Friday, Miami-Dade Judge Richard Hersch heard arguments over whether Rosa would get transferred out of an adult jail to the juvenile detention center and wait for trial, but the decision was pushed to give defense attorneys more time.

On Friday, NBC6 heard from witnesses who work directly with Rosa. NBC6 was told he is the youngest of 34 juveniles being held at the new juvenile section at Metro West, and that the rest are 16 and 17 years old.

"I have no complaints with Rosa," a witness said. "My staff haven’t given me no complaints when it comes to Rosa."

The Department of Corrections said they are always watching Rosa because he's considered high profile. The teen is kept alone in a cell with a frosted window with no direct view outside.

Rosa is alone and cannot associate with other children. He is only allowed to play with staff members, to ensure his safety.

Prosecutors are against moving him to juvenile detention because they say Rosa needs to be treated as an adult.

The judge gave defense attorneys until Tuesday. If they need more time to present witnesses, then there will be a hearing on Thursday.

If the defense does not need more time to convince the judge to move the teen, the judge will rule on Tuesday.

Defense attorneys for a Hialeah 13-year-old accused of brutally stabbing his mother to death last month were examining the crime scene Thursday.

Rosa's defense attorneys examined the crime scene Thursday.

The crime scene examination happened in a three-hour block, only including an attorney, forensic examiner and photographer.