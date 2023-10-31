13-year-old who stabbed mother to death in Hialeah arraigned, pleads not guilty

A 13-year-old boy who was accused of stabbing his mother to death in their Hialeah apartment was arraigned Tuesday and his attorney entered a plea of not guilty.

Derek Rosa is being tried as an adult and last week, prosecutors indicted him for first-degree murder after reviewing evidence that was presented to the Miami-Dade grand jury.

Neither Rosa nor his attorney was physically present. He’s currently being held at the MetroWest Detention Center. His next hearing will be February 15, 2024.

Derek Rosa

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This indictment automatically places his case into the adult felony court system. Rosa will not be facing the death penalty, but he could face up to life in prison for his mom's murder.

During a bond court hearing Friday, Rosa's father and grandmother testified on the 13-year-old's behalf hoping he would be allowed to go home and remain under house arrest.

In over 20 letters sent to the court, Rosa's father described the teen as a respectful honor roll student. He said that the victim's mother helped raise his son and that he was a good kid who was well-loved by his friends.

The father said he did not know what led to this incident, and added that after being in the military for 22 years, he had taught Rosa good values.

"It's hard for us to explain how this occurred," Jose Rosa said. "It's difficult, but I guess what we are asking for another opportunity, a second chance to help him grow – put this behind him and say we have your back – we are here to support you."

His father pleaded for a second chance and said that the grandmother would even be willing to move in with him to help with the teen.

Rosa was denied bond Friday. The family's attorney will request for an Arthur hearing in the hopes he will get some sort of bond. The teen has been assigned a judge and his arraignment has been set for next Tuesday.

The fatal stabbing happened back on Oct. 12 at an apartment at 211 West 79th Place. Hialeah Police said the teen stabbed his 39-year-old mother to death in her bedroom next to a crib where the woman's newborn baby was sleeping.

The teen later told detectives he stabbed his mother while she slept, according to an arrest report. He took photos of his mother's body and sent them to a friend on social media, and told the same friend over the phone that he killed her, the report said.

Rodriguez said the baby is the teen's half-sister. He said the mother's husband, the teen's stepfather, is a truck driver who was out of the state when the killing happened but was on his way back home.

Neighbors identified the woman as Irina Garcia and that she had just given birth to the baby a few days prior.

Rodriguez said the teen is an 8th grader at iMater Academy in Hialeah.