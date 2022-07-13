City of Miami Emergency Rental Assistance Program Ends Wednesday

The City of Miami's Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end Wednesday, July 13th, as funding is expected to run out.

The program will no longer accept application after 5 p.m. for renters looking to get some relief on their bills.

City officials urge the public to submit all required documents online by the deadline to be considered.

Since the program's inception in March 2021, it has distributed $29.6 million in rental and utility assistance, helping over 3,000 households.

For more information on the program, call 305-330-1508 on weekdays or visit this website.