Clear Skies, Breezy Conditions Greet South Florida for Thanksgiving Holiday

It's time for turkey and all the trimmings - and South Florida residents and visitors can be thankful for no rain in the forecast Thursday.

We are looking at almost perfect weather for Thanksgiving with very little rain and highs in the low 80s. You'll still notice a breeze, but not quite as strong as previous days. Just be aware that we still have a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory down through the Keys.

Winds will dip further Black Friday and into the weekend with once again low rain chances. Highs will stay locked into the low 80s.

A real front will push in early next week, bringing much cooler weather our way. We could see lows in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday night with highs Wednesday struggling to get out of the 60s.