Clear The Shelters Returns With Virtual ‘Adopt & Donate' Campaign

Animal shelters across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign.

To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, the stations’ month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort will feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. The campaign runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, 2020.

Below is a list of all the participating shelters in South Florida, as well as information on how to get in contact with them or begin the adoption process.

Abandoned Pet Rescue (1137 Northeast 9th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale 33304)

Abandoned Pet Rescue is open by appointment only. To meet a pet and apply to adopt, complete the adoption application online and you will be contacted to schedule an appointment. For other inquiries, call (954) 728-9010 or email info@abandonedpetrescue.org.

The Cat Network

The Cat Network does not have a shelter, but has a variety of pets being held at foster homes in South Florida who are available for adoption. To adopt, contact the animal's foster parent directly or call the network at (305) 255-3482, and then fill out an adoption questionnaire to send to the foster parent or the network at info@thecatnetwork.org.

Florida Keys Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Both the Key West and Marathon shelter locations are closed, but you can browse available animals on the website, and a counselor will be in contact with you to make adoption arrangements. You can also call (305) 294-4857 or (305) 743-4800, or email info@fkspca.org for more information.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption & Protection Center (3599 Northwest 79th Avenue, Doral 33122)

Miami-Dade County Animal Services is offering virtual adoptions for people to ask questions about the animal they're interested in and even meet the pet. Once you're ready to adopt, you will be asked to fill out an adoption contract, and then you can schedule a pick-up time with the shelter so your pet will be ready when you arrive.

Animal services is also still open Monday through Saturday for in-person adoption services. Customer service can be reached at (305) 468-5900.

Lady Luck Animal Shelter (2091 Northeast 36th Street, Lighthouse Point 33074)

To adopt a pet, browse available animals online and fill out a virtual adoption form under the 'Adopt a Pet' tab when you're ready. You can also go look at some of the cats available for adoption in-person at Lady Luck's Cat Cafe in Fort Lauderdale, which is open by appointment only for those who have filled out a form.

Humane Society of Broward County (2070 Griffin Rd, Fort Lauderdale 33312)

The shelter is open by appointment only to those who have filled out the virtual adoption form. You may browse the animals online beforehand and select two pets to meet during the visit.

Broward County Animal Care and Adoption (2400 Southwest 42nd Street, Fort Lauderdale 33312)

The shelter is not open to the public. To adopt, submit an online application and you will be contacted to setup an appointment to meet the pet and finalize the adoption. Unfortunately, the pets you see online may not ultimately be available due to high demand; they are given on a first come, first serve basis.

Adopt-a-Stray South Florida (11950 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines 33026)

To adopt, scroll through the available animals online and then fill out the virtual adoption form. For more information, email info@adoptastray.ws or call (954) 966-8382.

This is the sixth consecutive year that NBC and Telemundo owned stations have spearheaded the pet adoption initiative to communities nationwide.

Since 2015, NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 410,000 pets find new homes.

The event was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5/KXAS and Telemundo 39/KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas.