Seven Persian cats in South Tampa, Florida are now looking for their "fur-ever" homes after staying at a million-dollar mansion their owner left behind long after she died.

Cleopatra, Goldfinger, Leo, Midnight, Napoleon, Snowball and Squeaky spent six months at their $2.5 million home after the owner Nancy Sauer passed away, NBC-affiliate WFLA-TV said. The cats were checked on a few times a day but a judge thought they needed better care and new homes.

They are now up for adoption at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, where they have been residing for the past month, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“If you adopt, she left money to fund all the vet care, all the grooming, all the food, whatever these cats need,” CEO Sherry Silk said. “We’re going to take care of them because of Nancy’s request, which is great.”

The money totaled around $300,000 -- enough to cover the cats' expenses and necessities for life, Silk said.

Future owners can get reimbursements from the Humane Society by bringing in receipts for any cat expenses.