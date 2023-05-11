Goat a load of this.

Two officers swiftly responded to a report of someone yelling for help around an Oklahoma farm only to find out it wasn't exactly what it seemed.

Upon arriving at the scene, the Enid Police Department reported that officers David Sneed and Neal Storey realized that the cries for help were actually from a perturbed goat

The farmer explained to the flabbergasted officers that the rowdy goat had been separated from one of its furry friends.

While the incident was indeed a false alarm, the police department said in a Facebook post that they were still grateful the two men were alert.

"Thank you, gentlemen. Your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all," the post read. "All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call."