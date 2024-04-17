Another Disney Cruise Line worker arrested on child pornography charges

A third Disney Cruise Line worker has been arrested for possession of child abuse material.

Tirso Neri, 44, was arrested on Monday after an investigation that began in December 2023 concluded that there was probable cause that he was in possession of child pornography on two mobile devices.

Neri was identified as a crew member working for the Disney Dream, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court

Tirso Neri

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On or about December 18, 2023, after the cruise arrived from the Bahamas, United States Customs and Border Protection officers boarded the ship and searched Neri’s cabin, according to the affidavit.

According to the indictment, child abuse material, such as photos and videos of child sexual abuse, some with 9-year-old girls, and at least a boy between 10 and 12-year-old, was found in Neris two phones.

Neri confessed to having downloaded and purchased adult pornography through several group chats on the Telegram and Facebook Messenger and that sometimes he obtained folders n chat groups and saved them to his phone without looking at them and then deletes them after, read the affidavit.

After the investigation, special Eric Stowers concluded that he found probable cause to believe Neri did knowingly commit the “offense of Transportation of Child Pornography.”

Neri was arrested Monday by the Marshals Service and has a hold for US Marshals Office.

Neri isn’t the first Disney Cruise Lines employee who’s been arrested this year for possession of child pornography.

Another Disney Dream cruise employee was arrested earlier this year, according to Miami Herald.

According to Herald reporter Devoun Cetoute, "Amiel Joseph Trazo ... was also a crew member on the Disney Dream when a January border check was conducted and the alleged materials were discovered."

In February, 49-year-old Alvin Gonzalez, a native of the Philippines, was arrested after the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force found child pornography on his mobile devices after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Agents conducted a border search when Gonzalez stepped off the cruise at Port Everglades and found an 8:41-long video on a Micro SD card, which showed two naked children having intercourse with each other, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report states that the boy is approximately 8–10 years old, while the girl is approximately 12–14 years old.

Disney Cruise Lines issued a statement after Gonzalez's arrest:

“This individual is no longer with the company, and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”