Former Disney Cruise employee arrested for child pornography

A Homeland Security task force received a tip and found a video on the man’s mobile device as he got off a cruise at Port Everglades.

A former Disney Cruise Lines employee was arrested by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies after a Homeland Security Investigations Task Force found child pornography in the man’s mobile devices.

Agents say they arrested 49-year-old Alvin Gonzalez, native of the Philippines, after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Agents conducted a border search when Gonzalez stepped off the cruise at Port Everglades and found an 8:41 long video, in a Micro SD card, which showed two naked children having intercourse with each other, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report states that the boy is approximately 8-10 years old while the girl is approximately 12-14 years old, and the video includes several angles of the two children having sexual intercourse.

Gonzalez was charged with possession of child pornography and currently finds himself behind bars at the Broward County Main Jail.

Gonzales, who is facing a felony child pornography charge, is being detained on an immigration hold, records show.

Disney Cruise Lines issued a statement:

“This individual is no longer with the company, and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.” Sincerely,
Disney Cruise Line Communications

