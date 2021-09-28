Clearer Skies Stick Around South Florida for Tuesday, Most of Work Week

After a start to the work week that saw clearer skies across the area, South Florida will see much of the same for the next few days.

Highs will manage to hit the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon, but it won't feel uncomfortable. Low humidity and a northeast breeze will certainly take the edge off.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

This pleasant pattern continues for the next few days. Rain chances will be pretty close to zero.

A slight bump in humidity pushes our way late this week and weekend and we may see a few showers too. We are not looking at a washout by any means.

The breeze will still be there, so we could be looking at rip currents persisting.