Coast Guard offloads 20 metric tons of drugs worth $445 million in Fort Lauderdale

The nearly $445 million in illegal drugs were dropped off at Port Everglades, officials said.

By Brian Hamacher

Some 20 metric tons of drugs worth nearly half a billion dollars seized by the U.S. Coast Guard were offloaded in Fort Lauderdale Thursday.

The drugs were seized during suspected drug smuggling interdictions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Four Coast Guard cutters and a U.S. Navy ship collected the drugs during 13 different seizures, officials said.

