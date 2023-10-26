Coast Guard offloads 20 metric tons of drugs worth $445 million in Fort Lauderdale

Some 20 metric tons of drugs worth nearly half a billion dollars seized by the U.S. Coast Guard were offloaded in Fort Lauderdale Thursday.

The nearly $445 million in illegal drugs were dropped off at Port Everglades, officials said.

#BreakingNews 📹 Today crewmembers of the @USCG Cutter James assist with the offload of nearly $445 million in illegal drugs in Port Everglades, Florida. The offload is a result of suspected drug smuggling interdictions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific Ocean. @USCGSoutheast pic.twitter.com/WBKr3ur2Is — USCG Atlantic Area (@USCGLANTAREA) October 26, 2023

The drugs were seized during suspected drug smuggling interdictions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Four Coast Guard cutters and a U.S. Navy ship collected the drugs during 13 different seizures, officials said.