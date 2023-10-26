Coast Guard offloads 20 metric tons of drugs worth $445 million in Fort Lauderdale

Some 20 metric tons of drugs worth nearly half a billion dollars seized by the U.S. Coast Guard were offloaded in Fort Lauderdale Thursday.
The nearly $445 million in illegal drugs were dropped off at Port Everglades, officials said.
The drugs were seized during suspected drug smuggling interdictions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific Ocean.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Four Coast Guard cutters and a U.S. Navy ship collected the drugs during 13 different seizures, officials said.