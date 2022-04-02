Miami Beach

Coast Guard Offloads Over $243M Worth of Cocaine at Miami Beach Base

The crew seized around 8,500 pounds of the narcotic and took 13 suspected drug smugglers from the Dominican Republic and Colombia into custody

By NBC 6

United States Coast Guard

Crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless offloaded more than $243 million worth of cocaine Saturday.

The crew seized around 8,500 pounds of the narcotic and took 13 suspected drug smugglers from the Dominican Republic and Colombia into custody during a 45-day patrol of the Caribbean Sea.

“The Coast Guard's strong international partnerships, counter threats in the maritime domain, protect each of our countries from transnational organized crime, and work to stabilize and promote good governance in the region,” said, Lt. Paul Puddington, a District Seven duty enforcement officer.

The Dauntless, a 210-foot Reliance-class medium endurance cutter, now returns to its homeport in Pensacola.

