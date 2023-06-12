Coast Guard rescues 3 after boat capsizes near Port Everglades

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people after their boat capsized near Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

A good Samaritan had alerted the Coast Guard after the 18-foot vessel began taking on water about a mile east of Port Everglades around 6 p.m. Saturday.

When the Coast Guard arrived, the three people were hanging on to the hull of the boat, officials said.

A photo released by the Coast Guard showed the boat flipped over in the ocean.

"We are grateful to see that everyone aboard the capsized vessel was able to make it back home," Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Mehalil said in a statement. "We remind all mariners to have their life jackets either on, or in an accessible place aboard your vessel."